59,000 fell victim to online trading fraud in Odisha over 6 yrs: CM Manjhi

The police station handles high-value cases involving frauds exceeding Rs 25 lakh. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

More than 59,000 people became victims of online trading frauds in Odisha during the last six years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written statement, Majhi said 769 online trading fraud cases were reported in the state between 2019 and November 2024 and 59,437 people were victims of such frauds.

Most of the online trading fraud cases reported in 2023 and 2024. Altogether 190 cases involving cheating of 18,994 people were reported in 2023, while 40,270 people were cheated in 472 cases the next year, the chief minister said in question of Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

 

In 2023, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police registered four online trading fraud cases against cyber criminals, who allegedly cheated 18,804 people, he said.

Similarly, the EOW has registered three such cases in the current year, in which 40,219 people were cheated during online trading, Majhi said.

Stating that steps have been taken to control online trading crimes, the chief minister said a dedicated cybercrime unit has been functional in Bhubaneswar since September 5, 2023, under the crime branch.

The unit specialises in investigating a wide range of cyber offences including identity theft, fake email and social media accounts, hacking, ATM and online banking fraud, credit card fraud, website defacement, cyber pornography, child pornography, phishing and cyberstalking, he said.

The unit addresses the increasing complexity of cybercrime in Odisha through its specialized sub-units, each focusing on specific areas of expertise, the CM said.

Majhi said a cyber police station was established in 2004 under the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), which was moved to the crime branch, Cuttack, in 2006, with jurisdiction across Odisha.

The police station handles high-value cases involving frauds exceeding Rs 25 lakh.

Despite lacking dedicated sanctioned strength, it has investigated critical cases using the CID strength, he pointed out.

Additionally, 11 new cyber crime police stations have been established and the three existing cyber PS (Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur) have been upgraded in 2021. Besides, cyber crime cells are operational in the offices of all superintendents of police, the CM said.

Besides, a cyber help desk, 1930 call centre, children & women online abuse monitoring unit, cyber monitoring & coordination unit, cyber forensic unit, social media cell and cyber tracing unit are functioning in the state to deal with cybercrime-related cases, the chief minister said.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

