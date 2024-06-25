Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lanka approves debt restructuring; to ink deal on Jun 26: Govt spokesman

There are a group of 15 countries under the Paris Creditors group whereas seven countries, including India in the Non-Paris Creditors

The Colombo West International Terminal project, developed by Adani, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in Nov. 2023.

The deal would be a major step in the island's economic recovery process. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has approved the debt restructuring deal with its creditors while the negotiations with international sovereign bondholders are to be continued further, cabinet spokesperson and minister Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.
Gunawardena also said that top treasury officials along with the minister of state for finance have been sent to Paris to sign the relevant agreements with the Official Creditors Committee which comprises two types of creditors called Paris Creditors and Non-Paris Creditors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
There are a group of 15 countries under the Paris Creditors group whereas seven countries, including India in the Non-Paris Creditors.
"Sri Lanka on Tuesday approved the debt restructuring deal with creditors committee while the negotiations with international sovereign bondholders are to be continued further," Gunawardena, the minister for Transport, Highways and Mass Media said.
"Sri Lanka faced its worst crisis since independence when we were no longer able to meet our debt repayments. The president had long and extensive talks with the Indian prime minister and finance minister, leaders of China and Japan and the Paris Club debtors, Gunawardena added.
Officials said the agreements would involve restructuring over $10 billion of debt with the bilateral creditors, including China.
Gunawardena also said that the details of the approved debt restructuring deal would also be presented in Parliament by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and also make a national address on June 26 after the deal is signed.
The deal would be a major step in the island's economic recovery process after Sri Lanka announced its first-ever sovereign default in 2022.
The deal was a condition for the $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout as the global lender stressed the island's debt sustainability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka debt restructuring scheme International Monetary Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon