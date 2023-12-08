Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

600 mn hospital admissions costing Rs 77,298 cr authorised under AB PM-JAY

Mandaviya said AB PM-JAY provides health cover to families which constitute the bottom 40% of the population. The budget allocated for AB PM-JAY for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 7,200 cr

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Approximately six crore hospital admissions entailing an expenditure of Rs 77,298 crore have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana till November 30, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Friday.
As of December 2, a total of 26,774 hospitals, including 11,733 private facilities, across the country have been empanelled to provide healthcare services to the scheme beneficiaries, he said, adding that 4.98 crore claims have been submitted between financial years 2020-21 and 2023-24 as of November 30.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The AB PM-JAY is the largest publicly funded health assurance scheme in the world which aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family yearly for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 crore families, the Union health minister said.
He said AB PM-JAY provides health cover to families which constitute the bottom 40 per cent of the population. The budget allocated for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 7,200 crore, he said.
"With respect to utilization, it may kindly be noted that as of November 30, 2023, approximately, six crore hospital admissions worth Rs 77,298 crore have been authorised under the scheme," he said.
The AB PM-JAY scheme is completely cashless and paperless and without the concept of reimbursement. Beneficiaries can avail treatment under defined packages.
The Empanelled Healthcare Providers are paid based on specified health benefit packages with standardised rates.
As per the latest health benefit packages (2022), a total of 1,949 procedures across 27 specialities are available for AB PM-JAY beneficiaries. Further, states and Union Territories have been given the flexibility to add state-specific packages over and above the national master.
Also, they have been provided flexibility to change the cost of the package as per local requirements. The scheme provides treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialities, including diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart ailments.
Leprosy as a package is not included under PM-JAY. However, 26 procedures related to skin diseases and 549 procedures related to cancer are covered under AB PM-JAY.

Also Read

Asia Cup: Jay Shah explains why Sri Lanka was chosen as venue and not UAE

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Asia Cup 2023: PCB miffed with ACC president Jay Shah's schedule reveal

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Asia Cup 2023: PCB invites Jay Shah to Pakistan to watch opening match

CBI coordinates return of rape accused facing Interpol notice; 26 back

India recorded over 234,000 dengue cases till Nov 30: Govt to Lok Sabha

Scientists identify effective nutrition labels for India's population

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha on recommendations of ethics panel

Curtail consumption loans, unsecured loans with undefined end use: RBI DG

"Further, to ensure that AB PM-JAY beneficiaries are not denied care for treatments/procedures that do not feature in the health benefit packages, one unspecified package has been included in it to avail treatment for such procedures under the scheme.
"Approximately 34.92 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 6,537 crore and 1.68 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 254 crore have been authorized as of December 2, 2023, under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY for cancer-related treatment and skin-related treatment respectively," Mandaviya stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : healthcare Ayushman Bharat PMJAY Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon