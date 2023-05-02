close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

612,000 Indians visited Dubai during Jan-Mar quarter, up by 62% YoY

Dubai hosted 6.12 lakh visitors from India during the January-March quarter this year, a sharp uptick of 62.76 per cent compared to the same period last year

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Dubai. Photo: Shutterstock

Dubai. Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dubai hosted 6.12 lakh visitors from India during the January-March quarter this year, a sharp uptick of 62.76 per cent compared to the same period last year, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said.

The Middle East country had hosted 3.76 lakh visitors from India during the corresponding quarter in 2022, according to the latest data published by DET.

Overall, Dubai welcomed 46.7 lakh international overnight visitors in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 39.7 lakh tourists during the same period in 2022, marking a 17 per cent YoY growth.

"The remarkable growth in international visitation achieved in the first quarter of 2023 demonstrates the city's emergence as one of the key destinations leading the way in the rebound of the global tourism sector," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said.

He said, the Dubai Economic Agenda charts an ambitious new path for Dubai to enhance its contributions to shaping the future of the global economy.

"The tourism sector is not only the strongest pillar of our economy but also a key enabler of Dubai's distinctive role in the world as a bridge between markets, cultures and regions.

Also Read

1.24 million Indian tourists visit Dubai in first 9 months of 2022

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian in India for 4-day visit

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Biden aide speaks to Saudi prince on 'progress' towards Yemen war end

Pawar must have plan for future, Cong's Tariq says after his resignation

Rs 611 cr allocated to incubators under startup seed fund scheme so far

AIIMS Delhi to create dashboards for accommodation allotment, booking

Noida Metro adds parking facilities at five more stations: Check details

Sebi fines Future Corporate Resources, 14 others for open offer lapses

"In the years ahead, Dubai will continue to introduce new path breaking initiatives to offer a distinctive proposition for travellers and achieve its goal of becoming the world's best place to live, visit, work and invest in," he added.

The number of visitors in the first quarter of 2023, was just two percentage points short of the pre-pandemic volume of 47.5 lakh tourists that arrived in Dubai in the first three months of 2019.

This is a remarkable achievement since turning the tide in July 2020 by reopening the city to international tourists, and in spite of current global economic headwinds, DET said.

"The first quarter of 2023, has set us off on a very strong trajectory for the year. Sustainability will form the core of all that we do, incorporating sustainable practices into every aspect of the visitor experience to advance our journey towards becoming the world's best city to live and work in," DET Director General Helal Saeed Almarri said.

According to DET, the majority of the regions have demonstrated significant increase in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, while four regions have fully recovered and surpassed Q1 2019 levels - CIS and Eastern Europe, MENA, Americas and Australasia.

Both South Asia and Western Europe are close to achieving pre-pandemic levels in terms of tourism volumes, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dubai tourism

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case

Google, Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

makeO toothsi establishes its position as the Champion Of Smiles

lifestyle
3 min read

Commercial vehicles sales of Indian automakers slump by 50% MoM in April

Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales end 2017 in top gear
2 min read

CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job

IOC, oil company, Indian Oil Corporation
3 min read

Noida Metro adds parking facilities at five more stations: Check details

Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

exports, imports, trade
3 min read

LIVE: 'Appeasement politics of Congress, JD(S)', PM Modi lauds BJP workers

narendra modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon