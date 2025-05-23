Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

Last month, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands.

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A senior MNS leader has said his chief Raj Thackeray would consider an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) only if a concrete proposal is put forward, noting their previous overtures for a tie-up were met with betrayal.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Sandeep Deshpande of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) referred to Raj  Thackeray's recent interview where he signalled openness to have talks with the Sena (UBT), headed by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, for a political alliance.

Local body elections in Maharashtra, including for civic corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune, are slated to be held later this year.

 

If the Shiv Sena (UBT) feels an alliance with the MNS is possible, they should come forward with a substantial proposal. Raj Thackeray will take a decision on it, he maintained.

Deshpande recalled past instances when the MNS had initiated tie-up talks, but faced what he called betrayal.

Be it in 2014 or 2017, we sent proposals but they betrayed us. If they want us now, they must send a proper proposal to Raj Thackeray. He will take an appropriate call, he asserted.

He insisted that Raj Thackeray, in his interview, had not explicitly endorsed a political alliance with the Uddhav-led outfit, a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Raj did not say an alliance must take place. He only said that if the Shiv Sena (UBT) is interested (for a tie-up), he will consider it, Deshpande opined.

In a reply to a question, Deshpande said at present no official communication has been received from the ruling Shiv Sena for an understanding with his party.

He was asked whether the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, was also seeking an understanding with the MNS.

Last month, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands in the larger interest of Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people), nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 and floated his own party the next year. In the past, he has allied with the BJP, a bitter rival of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raj Thackeray Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray MNS Maharashtra

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

