70.5% Indians satisfied with BJP-led Centre's works: CVoter Survey

In 2021, 59.2 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the Centre's works, marking a steep fall from 2020 when the numbers stood at 80.73 per cent

IANS New Delhi
modi shah

Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
As many as 70.5 per cent of the respondents of a survey are satisfied with the BJP-led Central government, followed by 27.6 per cent who feel otherwise, while 2.36 per cent of the respondents said they cannot comment on the matter.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, as compared to 2023, in 2022, 68.85 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the Central government's works, while 28.25 per cent felt otherwise.

In 2021, 59.2 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the Centre's works, marking a steep fall from 2020 when the numbers stood at 80.73 per cent. In 2019, 74.72 of the respondents were satisfied with the Modi regime's works.

--IANS

ssh/ar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi central government BJP

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

