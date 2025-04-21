Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sam Pitroda shares key insights of meetings with Rahul Gandhi in US

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Brown University in Rhode Island, where he will interact with faculty members and students

Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi

Pitroda welcomed Rahul Gandhi in the United States on April 20 and described him as a "voice for the youth". Image: X@sampitroda

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda shared insights of his meeting with Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the United States and said that discussions were made regarding evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, technology, inclusivity and the need for ethical leadership.

Taking to social media X, Pitroda in a post wrote "Spent a productive morning with @RahulGandhi engaging with some of India's sharpest business minds. We discussed the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, technology, inclusivity, and the need for ethical leadership. It's clear that the private sector has a major role to play in building a just, innovative, and inclusive India.

 

Grateful for the insights and the spirit of collaboration in the room."

Pitroda welcomed Rahul Gandhi in the United States on April 20 and described him as a "voice for the youth, for democracy and for a better future."

In a post on X, Pitroda wrote, "Welcome to the USA, Rahul Gandhi! A voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future. Let's listen, learn, and build together."

Gandhi arrived at Boston Logan International Airport in the United States on Saturday (local time).

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Brown University in Rhode Island, where he will interact with faculty members and students.

He is also expected to interact with members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Congress leader Pawan Khera had informed about Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US in a post on X, stating, "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students."

This marks Rahul Gandhi's second visit to the US in recent months. In September 2024, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Sam Pitroda Congress

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

