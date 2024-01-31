Sensex (    %)
                        
830,000 women have received help from one-stop centres: Smriti Irani

She said one stop centres have been established in over 700 districts to help the women and added that more than 8.3 lakh women have received help through these centres

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani speaks during 'Yuva Samvad', interaction with students at a college, in Bengaluru, Monday, March 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

About 8.3 lakh women have been helped through the one stop centres, which have been established to provide integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said.
Speaking at the 32nd foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Irani highlighted various steps taken by the government to ensure the safety and security of women.
She said one stop centres have been established in over 700 districts to help the women and added that more than 8.3 lakh women have received help through these centres.
The aim of the one stop centres (OSCs) is to provide aid and assistance to the women. They are required to have a centre administrator, case workers, medical personnel, police facilitation officer, psycho-social counsellor, legal counsellor, security guard, IT staff and multi-purpose workers.
The Women and Child Development (WCD) minister also said that 30 crore calls have been managed since operationalisation of the Emergency Response Support System-112 in 2019.
An initiative under the Nirbhaya funds, the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number for citizens in emergencies established across the states and Union Territories last year.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission is making several efforts to improve the status of women of all sections of the society, with the aim on one hand to address their grievances and on the other hand to create favourable conditions for them to participate more in social, economic and political activities.

Topics : Smriti Irani NCW one stop centre women safety

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

