Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said the wrestlers staging a protest here demanding the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges are facing the predicament of a defiant accused and "no arrests", and wondered whether there is a "pliant investigation" into the matter.

Sibal, a senior advocate, is representing the wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, he said: "Protesting Wrestlers Predicament: A minor, 6 others traumatised, a defiant accused, a silent PMO, no arrests. A pliant investigation?"



The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP by seven women wrestlers.

The first information reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, told an apex court bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to the allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging the modesty of women.

Several wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country from international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh.

Also Read Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal Rich get richer, poor get poorer: Sibal on PM's social justice remarks Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law Mann Ki Baat's popularity indicates people have appreciated it: Nadda UP IAS association appeals Bihar govt to reconsider Anand Mohan's release Chapatis, khichdi made of bajra may soon be on mid-day meal menu in UP Over 19,000 water bodies in Odisha drying up of 'no use': Jal Shakti min Inspired by Raj, UP explores destination wedding market, proposal in works

The wrestlers have asserted that they will not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last Sunday and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.