close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Single-day rise of 5,874 Covid cases recorded in India, active cases drop

India saw a single-day rise of 5,874 new coronavirus cases, while the active case count dropped to 49,015 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India saw a single-day rise of 5,874 new coronavirus cases, while the active case count dropped to 49,015 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 5,31,533 with 25 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.25 per cent.

The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,45,389)

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease went up to

4,43,64,841 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Also Read

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India logs 249 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines to 4,228

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron

Maruti Suzuki remains vulnerable to supply side bottlenecks: Official

'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live at 1000 locations across Pune: BJP

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Mann Ki Baat's popularity indicates people have appreciated it: Nadda

UP IAS association appeals Bihar govt to reconsider Anand Mohan's release

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Mark Zuckerberg learns sewing; Starts designing, 3D printing dresses

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

UP IAS association appeals Bihar govt to reconsider Anand Mohan's release

Opposition unity 'core' for 2024 LS polls as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia
4 min read

Chapatis, khichdi made of bajra may soon be on mid-day meal menu in UP

Image
3 min read

Over 19,000 water bodies in Odisha drying up of 'no use': Jal Shakti min

River
3 min read

Inspired by Raj, UP explores destination wedding market, proposal in works

The Billionaire Club: Reaching for the stars
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter
1 min read
Premium

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

R Hari Kumar
4 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be a constructive critic, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
3 min read

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon