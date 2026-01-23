Aaditya Thackeray urges Centre to reject mining in Tiger Reserve corridor

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged the Centre to reject proposed mining projects in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, saying these projects will "inflict unchecked ecological damage".

In a letter to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Thackeray said these projects are detrimental to both the forests they are located in as well as the wildlife that inhabits these forests.

"In the first week of January, Maharashtra's State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) approved mining projects in Lohardongari near the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary and Marki-Mangli in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor," Thackeray said.

It has also come to notice that certain members of the SBWL voiced their concerns and opposed these projects but were unfortunately overruled by the chair. The expected output from these projects is relatively low compared to the unchecked ecological damage they will inflict. Furthermore, the prospective revenue they will generate for the state is minimal, the former Maharashtra environment minister said.

"I implore you to protect these forests and the inhabiting wildlife as per the mandate of your ministry. I humbly urge you to reconsider and reject these projects at the National Board for Wildlife. The future of our forests and fauna is now in your hands. I hope that my plea will not fall on deaf ears. I am certain that if you do indeed reject these projects it will cement your legacy as a major force for conservation," Thackeray said.