close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal has transformed into Sultan of Delhi: BJP

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Kejriwal underwent a "political conversion" after grasping power and became Sultan of Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Friday alleged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has transformed from a "common man" to the "Sultan of Delhi" with his Rs 45 crore house makeover.

The party also deferred an indefinite protest it had earlier announced it will hold outside the Chief Minister's house over the allegations that he spent the inordinate sum on the renovation of his official residence.

No reaction was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party over the BJP's protest and charges on Kejriwal.

Kejriwal should open the door of his "palace" to the people of Delhi, otherwise the door of law will open for him, said Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, as she alleged that Kejriwal renovated his 6-Flagstaff Road house in Civil Lines area without proper permission.

BJP had announced the dharna to open the doors of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "Raj Mahal" for the public to see what was there, but now that a TV channel has shown the inside of the bungalow to the public, the dharna is being deferred, said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement said the party workers will launch a four-week-long campaign

'Jhootha Kahin Ka' - from Saturday to expose Kejriwal's "lies."

He said that the party will release a 27-minute video on the Delhi Chief Minister's "political U-turns" screening it at 4,200 places across the city.

Also Read

False promises of AAP won't work in MCD elections, says Anurag Thakur

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

BJP busy with distorting history: Siddaramaiah on Tipu Sultan's statue row

Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation, anti-riot vehicles sent to state

We compelled Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP chief, says Jayant Patil

Five persons injured after a parapet collapsed at building in Versova

Over 200% excess rainfall in Delhi in pre-monsoon season so far

PM Modi slams Congress for proposing to scrap National Education Policy

Addressing the dharna gathering earlier, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said Kejriwal has now become a "nawab."

"He did not spare anyone, be it Anna Hazare or his own comrades. Even autowallahs, rehri-patri wallahs, and fruit sellers used to donate money to him. He became 'Nawab Kejriwal' by taking Rs 50-100 from them. And now he spent Rs 45 crore on building a Raj Mahal for himself," Ilmi, a former Kejriwal ally, said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Kejriwal underwent a "political conversion" after grasping power and became "Sultan of Delhi."

"Delhi people are shocked to witness this change in a person who used to assert he was a common man. Before becoming a Sultan he used to wear a RS 45 muffler and now he is living in a grand Rs 45 crore house," Poonawala said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP Aam Aadmi Party BJP

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Demand uncertainty may weigh on Havells stock; B2C sales show muted trend

havells
4 min read

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 190 crore

Equitas
1 min read

Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan
1 min read
Premium

Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

ibc
4 min read

PM Modi slams Congress for proposing to scrap National Education Policy

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon