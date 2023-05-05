Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal has transformed into Sultan of Delhi: BJP

The BJP on Friday alleged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has transformed from a "common man" to the "Sultan of Delhi" with his Rs 45 crore house makeover.

The party also deferred an indefinite protest it had earlier announced it will hold outside the Chief Minister's house over the allegations that he spent the inordinate sum on the renovation of his official residence.

No reaction was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party over the BJP's protest and charges on Kejriwal.

Kejriwal should open the door of his "palace" to the people of Delhi, otherwise the door of law will open for him, said Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, as she alleged that Kejriwal renovated his 6-Flagstaff Road house in Civil Lines area without proper permission.

BJP had announced the dharna to open the doors of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "Raj Mahal" for the public to see what was there, but now that a TV channel has shown the inside of the bungalow to the public, the dharna is being deferred, said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement said the party workers will launch a four-week-long campaign



'Jhootha Kahin Ka' - from Saturday to expose Kejriwal's "lies."



He said that the party will release a 27-minute video on the Delhi Chief Minister's "political U-turns" screening it at 4,200 places across the city.

Addressing the dharna gathering earlier, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said Kejriwal has now become a "nawab."



"He did not spare anyone, be it Anna Hazare or his own comrades. Even autowallahs, rehri-patri wallahs, and fruit sellers used to donate money to him. He became 'Nawab Kejriwal' by taking Rs 50-100 from them. And now he spent Rs 45 crore on building a Raj Mahal for himself," Ilmi, a former Kejriwal ally, said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Kejriwal underwent a "political conversion" after grasping power and became "Sultan of Delhi."



"Delhi people are shocked to witness this change in a person who used to assert he was a common man. Before becoming a Sultan he used to wear a RS 45 muffler and now he is living in a grand Rs 45 crore house," Poonawala said.