AAP candidates to file nominations for mayor, dy mayor on Apr 17: Bharadwaj

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said the party's candidates for mayor and deputy mayor will file their nominations on April 17.

The nomination process will end on April 18, and the ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held on April 26 for the election of mayor and deputy mayor.

"April 18 is the last date, so we will be filing our nominations on April 17," he told reporters.

The Urban Development minister also stressed that the BJP has laid arms in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"They are slowly digesting the fact that they were defeated in the MCD. Their efforts to buy councillors have reduced," he added.

The city gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

Also Read Oscar nominations 2023 final list to be out today: Here's how to watch BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj Mayor of Delhi: Election process and role in administering national capital Don't know who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar, says BRS leader K Kavitha Will meet Opposition leaders in Delhi tomorrow: NCP's Sharad Pawar Hindi can't be imposed on ancient Tamil, says TN Governor R N Ravi Orwellian state being created where freedom of press is clamped down: Cong Congress criticises removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook

Oberoi, an AAP councillor, was elected as the mayor of Delhi on February 22.

She defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. Oberoi polled 150 votes, while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled.

The voting was held at the Civic Centre - the headquarters of the MCD.

Delhi had got the mayor in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

Sources said the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to repeat Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for the respective posts.