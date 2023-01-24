Oscar nominations 2023 final list to be out today: Here's how to watch

The season of the has finally arrived. The list for the most awaited esteemed golden trophy is to be unveiled today evening. People worldwide, especially Indian fans, are eagerly waiting to watch their beloved actors or films among the nominees. The nomination list will be announced from Beverly Hills, California.

With 4 films in contention – the Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers, the Gujarati film Chhello Show, Shaunak Sen’s documentary feature All That Breathes, and everyone's favourite S S Rajamouli’s RRR – India’s chances could be bright in the nominations.

The makers of RRR have submitted nominations in multiple categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. The film is expected to grab nomination in at least one category because of its hugely publicised Oscar campaign that was held towards to the end of 2022 and early days of 2023. Rajamouli’s RRR features Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Although it wasn’t sent as India’s pick for Oscar nominations in 2023, it has already made to the Oscar shortlist announced earlier for its song “naatu-naatu”. India had sent the Gujarati film Chhello Show as its entry in the ‘best film international’ category.

On the list for the best picture category are acclaimed features like The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun Maverick, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, Aftersun, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In the best actor category the contenders include Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and Austin Butler. Meanwhile, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg and James Cameron are on the list for the best director category.

In the race for the best actress category are Cate Blanchett for Tár and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once. But unforgettably, Viola Davis received praise for her work in the movie The Women King at the Golden Globe awards 2023. Meanwhile, Danielle Deadwyler for her role in Till as Mamie Till-Bradley and Michelle Williams in Fabelmans also cannot be ignored and might get a place in the nominations.

A frontrunner in the other important category of ‘visual effects’ could be Avatar: The Way of Water. Nine other films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick are also in contention.

How to watch the Oscar nominations for 2023?

The ceremony will take place on March 13, 2023. The nominations for the 2023 will be announced on January 24 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:00 pm IST). Oscar.com, .org, and the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter handles will livestream the event. For the first time in the history of the Oscar awards, the live stream will also be available in virtual reality via Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.