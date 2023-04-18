close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP enrols over 11L new members in Haryana during a month-long drive

Senior party leader Ashok Tanwar said AAP enrolled 35,654 new members in Khattar's Karnal assembly segment and it was the maximum for any Vidhan Sabha segment in the state

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Aam Aadmi Party

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party has enrolled over 11 lakh new members during a month-long drive in Haryana, it said on Tuesday, claiming that it received the maximum support in the assembly constituencies represented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala.

Senior party leader Ashok Tanwar said AAP enrolled 35,654 new members in Khattar's Karnal assembly segment and it was the maximum for any Vidhan Sabha segment in the state.

He said 25,060 people from Chautala's Uchana constituency joined AAP during the drive and these top two were followed by Education Minister Kanwar Pal's Jagadhri constituency with 14,550 new members.

Karnal also topped in terms of Lok Sabha constituencies, according to the party.

More than 1.56 lakh new members joined AAP from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. It was followed by Ambala (1,46,780) and Hisar (1,35,789). AAP got least number of new members from Kurukshetra (85,953) and Gurugram (84,264) Lok Sabha segments.

Tanwar said these numbers indicated the "mood of the people for a 'badlaav' (change)".

Also Read

Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh

SC govt employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar

No fresh tax proposed in Haryana budget for 2023-24, says CM Khattar

Govt to provide grants to financially weak local bodies, says Haryana CM

Shettar will suffer defeat, his constituency a 'safe' BJP seat: Arun Singh

Prices of vegetables soar 15-30% due to summer heat in and around Kolkata

Pimpri-Chinchwad crash: Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 3 lakh to kin

ED arrests ex-sepoy for conducting raids posing as investigating officer

NHRC issues notice to UP Police over killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

Sushil Gupta, AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, claimed that the "overwhelming public response" for AAP indicated that the outfit was emerging as a viable alternative ahead of next year's polls in the state.

The AAP launched the membership drive on March 11.

"Our aim was to enroll 10 lakh new members in a month, but we received an overwhelming response from the public and enrolled 11,77,241 members in the state," Gupta told reporters.

"We will set up a strong organisation and the corrupt government in the state will be ousted after the polls. Like Delhi and Punjab, an honest government will be formed here. AAP is emerging as the only viable alternative ahead of next year's polls," he said.

Gupta said there's a "growing resentment" against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana.

Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the CBI on Sunday as a witness in the excise policy case, Gupta alleged the Centre was misusing probe agencies to target political opponents. He claimed the allegations of scam were false.

"BJP has created an atmosphere of an undeclared emergency in the country," he alleged.

Replying to a question, Anurag Dhanda said on the issue of alleged misuse of the central agencies the entire opposition has one opinion. "Whether it takes the shape of a political 'gathbandhan' (alliance) should be left for future," he added.

Topics : AAP | AAP government

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon