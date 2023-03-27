close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP govt reduced pollution by 30% in last 8 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

AAP govt reduced pollution by 30 per cent in 8 years, ensuring 24X7 power supply and less than 7% transmission losses, said Delhi CM Kejriwal in Assembly

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while speaking on his government's achievement in Assembly on Monday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was able to reduce air pollution in Delhi by 30 per cent in past eight years.

He added that AAP govt deployed a slew of measures in this direction and as a result less than seven per cent transmission losses happened in the last eight years, which is the "lowest" in the world.

CM Kejriwal listed out his government's achievements during this period such as ensuring 24x7 supply of power, the purchase of electric buses. These all contirbuted in reducing  pollution levels in the national capital, he asserted.
Adding further to his government's list of achievements, Kejriwal said that national capital Delhi was previously known for Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam and Compressed natural gas (CNG) scam but now it's famous for excellent schools and hospitals.

Describing his government's model as a zero-corruption model, he said, "Delhi has the least inflation in the country. Delhi model is arranging world-class health, transport, 24x7 electricity and water supplies and creating a clean and modern city. It's a model of all including Hindus, Muslims, all castes, men and women."


- With agency inputs

Also Read

Delhi air pollution worst in the world on Friday, shows Swiss firm data

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage IV kicks in amid severe air quality

New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution

Delhi air quality 'very poor' after Diwali, improves from previous years

Women-led development is governance mantra of Modi govt: Smriti Irani

Congress not letting Parliament function, misleading people: Piyush Goyal

SC dismisses plea seeking uniform minimum age of marriage for men and women

More than 200 child labourers rescued, raids going on, says Delhi HC

Power ministry seeks comments on draft carbon credit trading scheme

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | air pollution | Delhi | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon