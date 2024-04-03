AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

The granting of bail to Sanjay Singh comes as a relief for AAP, whose senior leaders, including party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, are currently in judicial custody.

Arvind Kejriwal was detained on March 21 by the ED. He will be in custody until April 15. He has raised concerns about the timing of his arrest, arguing that it violates fundamental principles of the Constitution, such as ensuring free and fair elections and maintaining a level playing field.

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and P B Varale, approved the bail for the AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament after the ED stated it had no bojections to his release. The bench stated that Singh is permitted to continue his political engagements, but he must avoid making any statements about the ongoing case.