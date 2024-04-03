Sensex (    %)
                             
AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court after the ED raised no objections

Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has been released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday, following the Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

Singh had been in custody since October 2023 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a money laundering investigation related to alleged discrepancies in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy.

A large gathering of AAP supporters awaited him outside Tihar Jail, marking his release.

Watch: Sanjay Singh addresses party workers as he walks out of Tihar Jail

Earlier during the day, a Delhi court instructed Sanjay Singh to refrain from tampering evidence or influence witnesses in his case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also ordered Singh to surrender his passport, notify the court of his travel plans before leaving the National Capital Region (NCR), and to keep his phone's location services active.

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and P B Varale, approved the bail for the AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament after the ED stated it had no bojections to his release. The bench stated that Singh is permitted to continue his political engagements, but he must avoid making any statements about the ongoing case.

The granting of bail to Sanjay Singh comes as a relief for AAP, whose senior leaders, including party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, are currently in judicial custody. 

Arvind Kejriwal was detained on March 21 by the ED. He will be in custody until April 15. He has raised concerns about the timing of his arrest, arguing that it violates fundamental principles of the Constitution, such as ensuring free and fair elections and maintaining a level playing field.
Topics : Excise Duty Arvind Kejriwal AAP

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

