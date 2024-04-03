Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi Metro revises speed restriction on yellow line after service delays

The DMRC had put a temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on the Yellow Line due to the construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph 4

The Delhi Metro system consists of 12 colour-coded lines, serving 288 stations, and covering a total length of 392.44 kilometres, providing a crucial transportation network for the region. Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that it has revised the speed restriction between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on the Yellow Line from 20 to 25 KMPH after earlier restrictions caused delays to services.
The DMRC had on Tuesday put a temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on the Yellow Line due to the construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph 4.
"Taking into consideration the issue of passenger convenience speed restriction imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur, it has now been revised to 25 KMPH. Speed is being regulated here because of tunnelling work below this section on the Aerocity Tughlakabad corridor," DMRC said in a post on X.
"Necessary announcements are being made inside the system and the movement of trains has been regulated accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the commuters," they added in another post on X.
The Delhi Metro system efficiently connects Delhi with its neighbouring satellite cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh in Haryana, in the National Capital Region of India.
The Delhi Metro system consists of 12 colour-coded lines, serving 288 stations, and covering a total length of 392.44 kilometres, providing a crucial transportation network for the region.
 

Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

