Choti Holi 2024: History, importance, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and vidhi

Holi is the festival of colours and is one of the most celebrations in the Hindu religion after Diwali. The day celebrates Radha and Lord Krishna's eternal love and devotion. A day before Rangowali Holi, Hindus mark the celebration of Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is a huge day as it commemorates the triumph of good over evil.





The festival starts a night prior to Holi, with individuals gathering outside their homes with family members, friends and community members to light the Holika bonfire. It serves as a reminder of the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, and joy over sorrow.

Choti Holi 2024: History

The legends say the demon king, Hiranyakashipu was honored with the boon that no man or creature could kill him. Mad with power, Hiranyakashipu controlled his subjects and forced them to worship him as their main God. But, Hiranyakashipu's child was dedicated to Lord Vishnu and wouldn't follow his father's orders.

Hiranyakashipu ended up being angry with his child and asked his sister, Holika to kill him. Holika, favored with the help of a fire protecting material from Lord Brahma, wore it and sat on a fire with Prahlad to kill him.

But, Prahlad prayed to Lord Vishnu to safeguard him gathering a wind that moved the shawl to Prahlad. Holika is consumed in the flares, and her end signifies the triumph of good over evil.

What is the importance of Choti Holi?

Holika Dahan is just about as important as Holi to Hindus in many parts of the country. On this day, Hindus burn effigies of Holika to signify the triumph of good over evil and observe Prahalad's commitment to Lord Vishnu.





Moreover, Holika puja brings power, success, and abundance to the family. It is likewise accepted that individuals can burn every one of their feelings of fear in the Holika fire to make a new, fearless beginning.

Choti Holi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

This year, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 24. In the meantime, Holi falls a day after on March 25. The Holika Dahan muhurat will start at 11:13 pm on March 24 and end at 12:27 am on March 25. The muhurat will keep going for 1 hour and 14 minutes.

• Bhadra Punch is from 6:33 pm to 7:53 pm

• Bhadra Mukh is from 7:53 pm to 10:06 pm

• Purnima Tithi begins at 9:54 am on March 24

• Purnima Tithi Ends at 12:29 pm on March 25.

Choti Holi 2024: Puja Rituals

For Choti Holi Puja Vidhi, begin by setting up a little fire utilizing wood and cow dung cakes. Put an effigy of Holika on the fire. Pray to Lord Vishnu and recite mantras for protection and blessings prior to lighting the fire. Provide a Naivedya like sweets, flowers, and fruits.

Circumambulate the fire while reciting prayers for the triumph of good over evil. At last, light the fire and let it burn while singing bhajans and songs. Wood, cakes made from cow dung, an effigy of Holika, fruits, flowers, sweets, incense, and lamps are the samagri (materials) that are required.