AAP to launch 'Aap ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from Sep 1 for Delhi polls

AAP to launch 'Aap ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from Sep 1 for Delhi polls

The AAP will launch a campaign 'Aap ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' (Your MLA at your doorstep) from Sept 1 to reach out to people as the party gears up for the Delhi Assembly polls due early next year

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had recently held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the strategy for the polls | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP will launch a campaign 'AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from September 1 to reach out to people as the party gears up for the Delhi Assembly polls due early next year.
Following a meeting of senior party leaders to chalk out the strategy for the polls, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the campaign will be intensified in the days to come.
"There was a detailed discussion on various aspects related to governance, political scenario and each assembly constituency in Delhi. Manish Sisodia's 'padyatra' has been getting a very positive response," Pathak, who is also the party's national general secretary (organisation), told reporters after the meeting.
"Wherever he is going people are coming out and saying 'you have been faced a lot of injustice'. We will continue these padyatras," he added.
The party will also be rolling out its campaign 'AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from September 1 wherein the MLAs will hold meetings at the 'mandal' level and booth level where there will be discussions on political scenario and the work done by the party.
"We will also expose the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP against the people of Delhi during this campaign. Slowly, the campaign will be intensified," said Pathak.

When asked whether there was any discussion on alliance with the Congress, the AAP leader said that there was no talk in this regard.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had recently held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the strategy for the polls.
Sisodia, a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, walked out of jail on bail on August 9 after spending 17 months behind bars in connection with the excise policy case.
Sisodia's release from jail has come as a huge relief for the party grappling with the absence of its national convener Kejriwal and senior leader Satyendar Jain.
The AAP is eyeing a return to power in the polls. In the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls, the party had won 67 and 62 seats, respectively.
The assembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held early next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

