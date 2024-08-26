The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that Gujarat is expected to continue experiencing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. Alongside Gujarat, regions in Rajasthan and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to face extremely heavy downpours starting Monday. Flooding caused by the downpour has already had a devastating impact in Gujarat, where at least seven people are still missing after a trolley carrying 17 passengers was washed away.

Heavy rains in western regions of India On Monday, very heavy rainfall is forecast for areas including West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Karnataka, Jharkhand, Konkan & Goa, and South Interior Karnataka. Moving into Tuesday, Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, and Konkan & Goa will face similar weather conditions. By Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated over Saurashtra & Kutch, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will likely experience very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also issued an alert for "high flash flood risk" over a few neighbourhoods in the met subdivisions of east Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat in the next 24 hours. According to the IMD, surface runoff and inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to the rainfall.

Gujarat’s flooding crisis, seven missing

The ongoing heavy rainfall has already caused significant flooding across parts of Gujarat, displacing hundreds of residents who have been moved to safer locations. Navsari district has been particularly hard hit, prompting the IMD to issue a "red alert" for the area on August 26.

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has instructed officials to evacuate residents from low-lying areas as a precautionary measure. The districts most affected by the intense rainfall include Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal in South Gujarat. The heavy rains have severely impacted daily life, with many areas submerged under water.

In Morbi district, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search operation is still underway to locate seven individuals who were swept away with their tractor-trolley while attempting to cross a flooded causeway.

Data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) indicates that Khergam taluka in Navsari district recorded the highest rainfall over the last 24 hours, with 356 mm measured up to 6 AM on Monday. Several other districts, including Narmada, Saurashtra, Rajkot, Tapi, Mahisagar, Morbi, Dahod, and Vadodara, received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the same period.

IMD issues alert in Gujarat

With the continued heavy rainfall, Gujarat has seen water levels rise significantly. The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam’s water level has climbed to 135.30 meters. The state's 206 reservoirs now hold 364,000 million cubic feet of water, representing 65 per cent of their total capacity. As a result, 72 reservoirs have been put on high alert, while 15 are on regular alert.

Given the potential for further disruption, the Gujarat chief secretary has advised local administrations to stay vigilant, especially in areas expecting large crowds for upcoming festivals during the Shravan month. Officials have also been directed to ensure that any roads closed due to flooding are reopened quickly and that electricity supply interruptions are minimised.

(With agency inputs)