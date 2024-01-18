Sensex (    %)
                        
ACB raids Sena (UBT) MLA's premises; files 'disproportionate assets' case

The raids were conducted by a team of the ACB's Thane unit at five premises belonging to Salvi in the coastal district, he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple premises of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri district, and filed a case against him and his two family members for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, an official said.
The raids were conducted by a team of the ACB's Thane unit at five premises belonging to Salvi in the coastal district, he said.
Salvi is a three-time legislator representing the Rajapur assembly constituency. He belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena.
According to the official, Salvi, his wife and son amassed assets to the tune of Rs 3.53 crore, which are allegedly disproportionate to their known sources of income.
An offence under sections 13 (1) (B) and 13 (2) under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Salvi, his wife and son, he said.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

