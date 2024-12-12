Business Standard
Home / India News / Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family in courts

Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family in courts

Grover's chamber provided legal services and representation pro bono (free of cost) to the victim's family before all courts from September 2024

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover will no longer be representing the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim's family, sources said on Thursday.

They said that the concerned trial court, before which the trial in the rape-murder case is being held, has been informed accordingly and that the counsels stand discharged from the matter.

The sources said that at this stage, on account of "certain intervening factors and circumstances", senior advocate Vrinda Grover is constrained to withdraw from the case proceedings in this matter and will no longer be representing the victim's family.

The chamber of advocate Grover, including advocates Soutik Banerjee and Arjun Gooptu, were requested by the victim's parents to provide legal representation before the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court and the Sealdah sessions court and ACJM court, they said.

 

Grover's chamber provided legal services and representation pro bono (free of cost) to the victim's family before all courts from September 2024, the sources said.

The body of the on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Post mortem of the body revealed that she was raped and brutally murdered.

The high court handed over the investigation into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after hearing a number of PILs on the matter, including one by the parents of the victim, who sought an impartial probe on the death of their daughter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TMC supporters

West Bengal: TMC, BJP set for bypolls on six seats amid RG Kar probe

Kolkata Hospital, RG Kar Hospital

Trial of RG Kar rape-murder case commences, key accused Roy cries foul

Doctor, Medical, Health care

IMA Maha conference: Docs seek stronger safety measures, cite RG Kar horror

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

RG Kar case: Deceased doctor's father says Amit Shah called him for meeting

Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

Topics : Bengal doctors strike doctors protests DOCTOR West Bengal Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon