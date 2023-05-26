AFPS giving wings to dreams of underprivileged children, says Atishi

The Delhi government's Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) is giving wings to the dreams of children from underprivileged backgrounds who want to serve the nation, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday.
Attending the investiture ceremony of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School at Jharoda Kalan, Atishi said discipline and patriotism among AFPS students was unparalleled.
"All students present here are part of the first batch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School, and we have great expectations from them. These students possess unmatched discipline and patriotism and they already show glimpses of future military officers," she said.
The minister said through this school, the Delhi government has instilled self-confidence among the children from underprivileged families.
"The Kejriwal government is preparing students here as cadets to become defenders of the nation, and providing them with all the necessary facilities," she said.
"The nation is watching the children of the first batch with great expectations. Due to the country's support, you have been provided with such magnificent hostels, campuses, education and training opportunity. It is also your duty to work hard and serve this country and bring pride to the nation," she added.
