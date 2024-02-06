After rainfall, dry spell expected in northwest India; Delhi temp to drop

Following a period of rainfall over northwest and adjoining central & east India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts dry weather for the next 4-5 days. Tuesday's minimum is expected to drop from 12.4 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius, indicating noticeably cooler weather.

Delhi's IMD weekly forecast also indicates a clear sky on Tuesday with light to moderate fog prevailing. The maximum temperature could range between 19 to 20 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to drop to around 8 to 9 degrees Celsius. The afternoons are anticipated to remain cloudy and foggy in the coming days, with a continuous drop in the minimum temperature attributed to cool winds from the mountains.

Delhi air quality

Delhi witnessed an improvement in air quality from 'poor' to 'moderate' on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 21 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded was 180, a notable decline from Sunday's AQI of 282, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The humidity levels varied between 98 per cent and 61 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

On Tuesday morning at 7 am, the AQI was 164, with most regions of Delhi falling in either the 'Moderate' or 'Poor' category.

School to resume normal timings

With the noticeable improvement in weather, schools in Delhi have been directed by the state government's Directorate of Education (DoE) to resume normal timings February 6 onwards. Earlier winter vacation had been extended from January 6 to 12 for primary school students. This was followed by a notice to schools to open after 9 am and not hold classes beyond 5 pm.

On Monday a DoE order read, "In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government, government-aided and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings with effect from Tuesday."

Record breaking rainfall in February

The first five days of February have seen record-breaking rainfall, with 29.9 mm recorded, breaking records for the past ten years.

While February and March were notably warm in 2022 and 2023, this year witnessed an unexpected bout of intense cold even in February. The unusual weather patterns in February may be linked to the impact of climate change, according to media reports.

