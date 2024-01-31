Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi weather update: Light rainfall may give some relief amid heavy fog

This month marks the coldest January days in at least 13 years, with an average maximum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

As Delhi grapples with persistent dense fog, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) offered some hope with the forecast of light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday. This could provide Delhiites some relief from the persistent fog.

The IMD's prediction includes light rainfall over the next two days, attributed to a western disturbance in the Himalayan region. This anticipated rain on Wednesday night and Thursday is likely to contribute to an improvement in air quality.
Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until February 3. The IMD also forecasts a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in many parts of Northwest and Central India over the next three days.

Train, flight delays and cancellations


The prolonged foggy conditions have severely impacted transportation, causing disruptions in road, rail, and flight movements. The visibility, reduced to near zero, has led to delays in more than 100 departures and 46 arrivals at Indira Gandhi International Airport, with 11 cancellations, according to a report by PTI.

The unusual heaviness of fog on Tuesday night prompted a warning from Delhi Airport.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi airport said.

This month has marked the coldest January days in at least 13 years, with an average maximum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the unseasonably cold winter, Delhi experienced its most polluted January since 2018, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 354.

In the midst of this weather scenario, two consecutive western disturbances are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until February 4, with a significant decrease thereafter.
 

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

