Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dense fog grips Delhi-NCR amid ongoing coldwave; flight delays reported

The air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category for the rest of the week

Delhi, dense fog, cold wave, Delhi winters

Representative Image

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Tuesday, parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog, exacerbating the prevailing coldwave conditions in northern Indian states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning on Monday for dense fog in Delhi, along with a yellow alert for the day.

The dense fog led to delays in several flights, causing reduced visibility in the national capital. The weather department forecasts mainly clear skies in Delhi on Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 18 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Moderate to dense fog is anticipated in the morning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Clear skies are expected to persist on January 24, with reduced fog. The maximum temperature could reach up to 18 degrees, and the minimum temperature may drop to 8 degrees. From January 25 to 28, partly light clouds are predicted, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 19 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 8 to 10 degrees Celsius for the minimum.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 6.1 degrees Celsius. Parts of Rajasthan also experienced cold weather and dense fog, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Similar weather conditions were reported in Haryana and Punjab, where moderate to dense fog affected morning visibility. The Meteorological Department suggests a potential return of cold weather and warns of persistently poor air quality for about ten days
 
The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained at a "very poor" level on Monday with a reading of 333, and pollution levels are expected to remain "very poor" from January 23 to 25, extending for the next six days after that.

Today, most parts of Delhi are in the "very poor" category, with reading just below the 400 mark on the AQI. Areas including Shadipur (404), Wazipur (420), and Jahangirpur (411) recorded "severe" air quality levels.

Also Read

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Delhi air quality remains 'severe'; cold waves and fog reduce visibility

Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

Dense fog in Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 20 cancelled, 400+ delayed

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Places linked with Lord Ram in MP to be developed as tourist spots: CM

R-Day parade rehearsal to affect central Delhi traffic, cops issue advisory

LIVE: Several flights, trains delayed as fog, cold wave grip Delhi

Ram temple dazzles Ayodhya night sky, people flock to temples to with diyas

Heavy rush outside Ram Temple, devotees throng main gate to offer prayers

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi weather Delhi air quality IMD cold wave North India cold wave Cold weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon