Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Agra family murder: Neighbours highlight reclusive behaviour of family

Agra family murder: Neighbours highlight reclusive behaviour of family

The 24-year-old Mohammad Arshad from Agra took his mother and four sisters to the hotel room in Lucknow and allegedly killed them by slitting their throats and wrists

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Islam Nagar neighbourhood in Tehri Baghia area of Kuberapur in Agra. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Agra (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the shocking incident of a man killing his mother and four sisters in a Lucknow hotel room and then shooting a chilling video on Wednesday, his neighbours in Agra claimed the family was living in the locality for 10-15 years but was reclusive.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Islam Nagar neighbourhood in Tehri Baghia area of Kuberapur in Agra.

The 24-year-old Mohammad Arshad from Agra took his mother and four sisters to the hotel room in Lucknow and allegedly killed them by slitting their throats and wrists, after which he recorded the video to say he did it because of "helplessness and despair" following "unimaginable atrocities" by people of his locality.

 

Alim Khan, a neighbour, claimed Mohammad Badr and his son Arshad lived here for 10-15 years.

Khan further claimed that he loaned the family some money earlier to construct a part of their house, and that's when they moved in. "But after that, they kept to themselves."  Fatima Begum, another neighbour, said the father-son duo sold readymade clothes for a living but struggled financially.

Also Read

Taj Mahal

Bomb threat to Taj Mahal triggers search operation, security heightened

air pollution, AQI

Agra faces poor air quality crisis as AQI hits 176, residents struggle

train derailment

Mathura derailment: 500 workers clear track, panel to probe cause

Taj Mahal, Clouds, Monsoon

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims no damage

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses plea to declare Agra 'heritage city', citing no benefits

Babu, an elderly man from a nearby lane, said, "About 8-10 days ago, we heard that the family had left for somewhere. Today, we learned about this tragic incident."  He speculated that poverty might have played a role in the grim turn of events.

Mohammad Islam, another neighbour, echoed these sentiments, and also claimed the family was did not maintain good relations with people of the locality.

The bodies of Arshad's mother and four sisters were recovered from Lucknow's Sharanjeet Hotel this morning.

Arshad was arrested at the scene, while police said his father, Mohammad Badr, is on the run.

After the incident, Arshad's video confessing to the crime went viral. In the 6.5-minute selfie video, he alleged that his actions resulted from harassment by neighbours over a land dispute.

He also alleged that they wanted to usurp the family's property, harm his sisters and were against them converting into Hindus.

However, Arshad did not implicate his father in the killings and squarely blamed their community for pushing him to commit the act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

adani

Stalin govt scraps smart meter tender amid allegations of favour to Adani

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala announces rehabilitation project for Wayanad landslide survivors

2,000 note, Indian currency, Rupees

New updates: 98.12% of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation on May 19, 2023 has been returned, says RBI

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM welcomes decisions taken for farmers at 1st Cabinet meet of 2025

Bhuvnesh Kumar

1995-batch IAS officer Bhuvnesh Kumar assumes charge as CEO of UIDAI

Topics : Agra Uttar Pradesh Murder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon