JUST IN
Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir
Rs 1.5 lakh ex gratia for affected families in Joshimath, says U'khand CM
Cruise tourism will unlock river economy: Modi launches 'MV Ganga Vilas'
Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCRs, at pickets
PM Modi to meet economists at NITI Aayog today ahead of Union Budget
AYUSH has potential to make India a hub of health tourism: CM Adityanath
China increasing troops near LAC, India keeping a close vigil: Army Chief
'Women in Army have performed exceedingly well', says General Manoj Pande
Bomb call grounds SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight; all passengers safe: Police
Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Partly cloudy sky in Delhi, maximum temperature settles above normal
icon-arrow-left
Ticketing agent held for making hoax bomb call in SpiceJet Delhi-Pune plane
Business Standard

India has lot to offer to world in time of crisis: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

"To my mind every crisis has a huge opportunity and G20 in the past has demonstrated the ability to deliver in times of adversity," he said

Topics
Amitabh Kant | Sustainable Development Goals | G20

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant | Photo: WEF

India has a lot to offer to the world in the time of crisis and the G20 presidency is the time to showcase it, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said here on Friday.

He was speaking at the third annual lecture of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) on the topic Role of Business in G20'.

"To my mind every crisis has a huge opportunity and G20 in the past has demonstrated the ability to deliver in times of adversity," he said.

Kant further said India's focus would be on highlighting the need to address climate crisis, global debt, geopolitical tensions, and food and energy crisis and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals' (SDG).

The former CEO of Niti Aayog also pointed out that there will be a renewed push for green development and climate finance, with the concept of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) woven in.

Kant also stressed on the importance of the 4Dsdemographics, digitisation, decarbonisation, and de-globalisation.

India has assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amitabh Kant

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 20:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.