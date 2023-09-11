Confirmation

AI's SFO flight diverted to Alaska due to tech issue; lands later: Official

A San Francisco (SFO)-bound Air India flight from Bengaluru, with more than 280 people onboard, was diverted to a city in Alaska due to a technical issue, according to an airline official.

Air India

The flight, operated by a B777 aircraft, faced a technical issue enroute to San Francisco. It was diverted to Anchorage, a city in Alaska.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
After fixing the issue, flight AI 175 took off and landed at San Francisco at around 1000 hours India time on Monday, the official said.
After fixing the issue, flight AI 175 took off and landed at San Francisco at around 1000 hours India time on Monday, the official said.
The flight, operated by a B777 aircraft, faced a technical issue enroute to San Francisco. It was diverted to Anchorage, a city in Alaska.
There were more than 280 people onboard and the flight later landed at its destination after a delay of around four hours. Generally, the duration of the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco is around 16 hours.
There was no official statement from Air India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India San Francisco flights divert

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

