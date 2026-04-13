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AI transforming healthcare, but human empathy is irreplaceable: Murmu

She urged the young medical professionals to remain prepared to adopt these latest technologies to enhance their knowledge and skills, and to treat illnesses more effectively

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rajkot
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital health are transforming the field of medicine, even as she emphasised that human empathy can never be replaced in patient care.

Addressing the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot to the graduating students, the President noted that the medical landscape is transforming rapidly.

"Today, Artificial Intelligence, robotics and digital health services have rapidly changed the face of the medical world," Murmu said.

She urged the young medical professionals to remain prepared to adopt these latest technologies to enhance their knowledge and skills, and to treat illnesses more effectively.

 

However, she also stated that such new technological tools can "never replace human empathy".

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"Your gentle words, a reassuring smile, and the willingness to listen to a patientas concerns can often prove far more effective than medication alone," the President said, adding that medicine is not merely a profession but a commitment to the service of humanity.

She added that institutions like AIIMS should simultaneously align their future growth with regional healthcare needs.

The President underscored the need for AIIMS Rajkot to prioritise local health issues, urging the institute to focus its efforts on improving maternal and child health, genetic diseases such as sickle cell anaemia, particularly in areas with significant rural and tribal populations.

She expressed confidence that AIIMS Rajkot will incorporate such issues into its research and service priorities to provide accessible, high-quality, and low-cost tertiary healthcare to the public.

The President noted that AIIMS institutions across the nation play a vital role not only in medical education and patient care but also in research and policy formulation, and have contributed to strengthening healthcare systems across the country.

"AIIMS Rajkot is relatively a new institution. It has a long journey ahead and should chart a clear roadmap focusing on good governance, transparency and optimal use of resources to achieve excellence in education, research and healthcare delivery," said the President.

Murmu expressed satisfaction that the institute is already contributing to the region through medical services, telemedicine, and community engagement initiatives.

Addressing the graduating students, Murmu said they must recognise the responsibility entrusted upon them as "custodians of public health and uphold the trust society places in doctors".

"The white coat you wear symbolises immense trust. It is your responsibility to preserve it," she said, adding that the profession demands not only scientific knowledge but also patience, humility, and sensitivity.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, she urged students to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to service and find fulfilment in it.

"Professional competence is important, but moral integrity is even more crucial," the President remarked.

Murmu said skilled and socially sensitive medical professionals can bring about meaningful change and contribute to nation-building, expressing confidence that the graduating students will uphold the highest ideals of the profession.

During the convocation ceremony, the inaugural batch of MBBS students admitted in 2020 was awarded degrees.

A total of 49 students received MBBS degrees, while one student was conferred a post-doctoral certificate in virology, according to an official release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : AIIMS Droupadi Murmu artifical intelligence BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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