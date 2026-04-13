No impact on ops, full compliance amid Noida worker protests: MSWIL
A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in parts of Noida, demanding a wage hike
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Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Monday said its operations remain compliant with all applicable laws, with no material impact, amid demonstrations by workers across multiple industries at several locations in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
According to Uttar Pradesh police, demonstrations were held at multiple locations in Noida, allegedly instigated by elements from outside the state, but only one location witnessed violence, which was brought under control using minimum force.
A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in parts of Noida, demanding a wage hike. The demonstrations turned violent in some places, leading to incidents of arson, vandalism, and traffic disruption.
"This is a broader labour issue affecting multiple industries in Noida and some other cities, driven by misinformation being spread about wage revisions," Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing.
The company further said, "Our operations remain compliant with all applicable laws with no material impact on the company." Asserting that employee safety remains its top priority, MSWIL said, "The authorities are working closely with the industry to bring things back to normal as quickly as possible.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:15 PM IST