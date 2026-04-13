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SC seeks Centre, ECI response on plea for biometric voter verification

The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and ECI on a plea for biometric and facial voter verification, noting legal changes and costs would be required

Supreme Court

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that implementing such a system would necessitate amendments to existing rules and entail considerable public expenditure

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea advocating the use of biometric authentication and facial recognition to verify voters prior to casting ballots.
 
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that implementing such a system would necessitate amendments to existing rules and entail considerable public expenditure.
 
The petition, moved by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, was argued in person. He submitted that any such mechanism could be rolled out only with the support of State governments.
 
At the outset, the Bench expressed reluctance to entertain the matter and suggested that the petitioner first approach the poll authority. It noted that the Election Commission’s stand would be crucial and added that the Court could be moved later if issues arose due to lack of cooperation from States or budgetary constraints.
 
 
Upadhyay clarified that his plea was not connected to the ongoing Assembly elections in five States. The Court ultimately agreed to consider the issue, making it clear that the proposal could not be implemented for imminent polls but warranted examination for future parliamentary or State elections, and accordingly issued notice.
 

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Topics : Election Commission of India Supreme Court Election Commission biometric authentication Electoral reforms

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

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