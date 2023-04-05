close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AIIMS Delhi to launch 'Mission Recruitment' to achieve near-zero vacancies

Under this mission, AIIMS-New Delhi shall target to achieve a "near-zero" vacancy position by September 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AIIMS

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AIIMS-Delhi will launch 'Mission Recruitment' to achieve near-zero vacancies by September 2023.

Director of AIIMS-Delhi Dr M Srinivas, in an office memorandum, said it is noted that a few sanctioned posts at the premium institute are currently vacant.

"To enhance coordination between the examination section, recruitment cell and faculty cell, and to ensure timely filling-up of existing and new vacancies, it has been decided to launch 'Mission Recruitment' at AlIMS, New Delhi," the memorandum issued on April 5 said.

Under this mission, AIIMS-New Delhi shall target to achieve a "near-zero" vacancy position by September 2023, it said.

For this purpose, Professor Rajiv Narang has been designated as the chief coordinating Officer and shall be responsible for actively following up on the vacancy status and the action being taken thereof with the faculty cell, recruitment cell and examination section.

An action-taken report shall be submitted on a weekly basis, the memorandum stated.

Also Read

AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW

AIIMS Delhi to introduce 'smart card' facility at counters for patients

SGPGIMS Lucknow prepares to guard against AIIMS-like cyber attack

AIIMS Delhi server down, government suspects ransomware attack

Ransomware attack on AIIMS Delhi servers deliberate; NIA probe on: MoS IT

Sales of residential flats up 20% across 7 cities in January-March

Investment bankers get $261.5 mn in Q1 despite fall in deals: Report

Independent press is vital for democracy: SC lifts ban on MediaOne

No tourist left under snow in Sikkim avalanche site: Govt official

Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty, Keeravaani conferred Padma awards

Topics : AIIMS | Govt recruitment | AIIMS recruitment

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon