Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AIMPLB meets UP CM for removal of order on unrecognised madrassa students

The delegation lodged an objection to the notice issued by the state government to 8,449 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

"The chief minister has assured that he will look into the matter," Farangi Mahali said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and demanded the withdrawal of a government order that directed the shifting of all students in unrecognised madrassas to state-run schools.
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who was present in the meeting at the chief minister's official residence, told PTI that the delegation was led by the board's general secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahman Mujaddidi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The delegation lodged an objection to the notice issued by the state government to 8,449 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of which the district administration is ordering these madrassas to admit children studying there to schools for basic education.
The delegation termed the order issued by the then Chief Secretary of the state Durga Shankar Mishra on June 26 as against the Constitution which has given minorities the right to establish and run educational institutions of their choice.
Similarly, madrassas and vedic paathshalas have also been exempted from the Right to Education Act 2009.
The Board also expressed strong objection to the letter issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to the Chief Secretary of the state on June 7, he said.

More From This Section

MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements following deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants

Parliament proposes no bill for complete abolition of manual scavenging

Wayanad landslides: How climate change is linked to Kerala disaster

The fandom ecosystem: Active participation in creating, monetising content

No Bill proposed for complete abolition of manual scavenging: Govt

"The chief minister has assured that he will look into the matter," Farangi Mahali said.
The then Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra, in an order dated June 26 and issued to all the district magistrates of the state, cited a letter from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) dated June 7.
The letter directed that all non-Muslim students studying in the government-funded madrassas be admitted to schools of the Basic Education Council to provide them with formal education.
In the letter, it was also said all the children studying in all such madrassas of the state, which are not recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council, should also be given admission in council schools.
Committees should be formed at the district level by the district magistrates to implement the entire process, it said.
UP has approximately 25,000 madrassas. Of these, 16,000 madrassas are government-recognised, including 560 government-aided madrassas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' slogan: India's Israel-Palestine policy explained

AIMIM may field more candidates from Seemanchal region of Bihar in LS polls

Wayanad landslides: Rescue teams airlifted as death toll touches 123

Bharadwaj asks Delhi CS to explain 'pending decisions' claim on drainage

Israel carries out rare strike on Beirut, targeting top Hezbollah commander

Topics : Yogi Adityanath All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen UP madrasas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon