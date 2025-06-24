Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 5 passengers, 2 crew fall ill on Air India flight, food poisoning suspected

5 passengers, 2 crew fall ill on Air India flight, food poisoning suspected

Five passengers and two crew fell ill with nausea and dizziness on Air India's London-Mumbai flight; food poisoning is suspected, probe has been launched

Air India

Passengers and crew felt sick on Air India flight from London to Mumbai.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A suspected case of food poisoning disrupted Air India’s flight AI 130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai on Monday, leaving at least five passengers and two crew members ill mid-air, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
Initially, it was reported that as many as 11 people, including six cabin crew members, had fallen ill. However, Air India clarified to The Hindustan Times that the number stood at seven — five passengers and two crew members.
 
Passengers began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and general discomfort during various phases of the long-haul flight. Upon landing safely in Mumbai, two passengers and two crew members still reported feeling unwell. They were promptly taken to the airport’s medical facility for further evaluation and later discharged after receiving treatment.
 
 

Cause under investigation 

While the airline has yet to confirm the root cause, an internal source pointed toward food poisoning as the most likely explanation. The source added that while symptoms like dizziness can sometimes result from cabin depressurisation — which affects oxygen levels and usually triggers oxygen masks — there were no signs of such an event on this flight.
 
“The absence of oxygen mask deployment suggests this was not a depressurisation issue,” the source told The Hindustan Times. “Food poisoning remains the primary suspect.”

Also Read

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

AI 171 plane crash: 256 bodies handed over to families, 259 identified

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India suspends Europe, US east coast flights amid Middle East conflict

Air India

Air India Express flight returns to Delhi over suspected GPS issue

Air India

Aviation regulator DGCA starts audit at Air India's main base in Gurugram

Air India, Indian airlines

Bird hit forces Air India to cancel Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Sunday flight

 
The source also mentioned that the cockpit crew remained unaffected, likely because pilots are served their meals separately and after passengers, as a precautionary measure. 
 

Air India’s issues statement

 
Confirming the incident, Air India issued a statement saying, “On board flight AI-130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight. The flight landed safely in Mumbai where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance. 
“After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator,” it said.
 
The airline further emphasised that passenger safety remains a top priority and assured that a thorough internal review is underway.
 

More From This Section

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

LIVE news updates: Israel accuses Iran of ceasefire violation, to launch fresh strikes

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Duopoly not good, must have competition in every sector: Scindia

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor made clear India's policy against terrorism: PM Modi

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Rains cause landslides on NH-10 connecting Sikkim with Bengal, traffic hit

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Israel-Iran war has given Tehran leadership role of Muslim world: Mehbooba

Topics : Air India food poisoning BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon