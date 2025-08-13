Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 07:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajit Pawar slams meat sale ban on Aug 15, Opposition vows to defy orders

The order comes on the heels of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation near Mumbai directing the closure of meat shops on August 15

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai/ Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over some civic bodies ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, saying it was wrong to impose such a ban.

Such types of restrictions are generally imposed considering faith-related sensitivities on occasions like Ashadhi Ekadashi, Mahashivratri, Mahavir Jayanti etc, he said, adding that people eat vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in Maharashtra.

"It is wrong to impose such a ban. In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it (ban) for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, then it is difficult," Pawar told reporters.

 

Earlier in the day, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation announced the closure of slaughterhouses, outlets, and shops selling meat within city limits on two days - August 15 and 20 - in view of festivals.

The order stated that the closure was ordered on August 15 on the occasion of Gokul Ashtami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, and August 20, which marks the beginning of 'Paryushan Parva'- a key festival of the Jain community characterised by fasting and prayer.

On these two days, there will be a ban on slaughtering animals and selling meat in the city, the civic corporation stated, and warned of action for violation.

The order comes on the heels of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation near Mumbai directing the closure of meat shops on August 15.

There are reports that the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, too, issued such an order.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the KDMC commissioner should be suspended because it is not their issue to decide on veg or non-veg.

"It is our decision what to eat and not to eat on Independence Day. We will definitely eat non-veg food. The commissioner should instead address the issue of potholes on streets," Thackeray said.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said he will consume non-veg food to protest against the ban by KDMC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

