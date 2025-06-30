Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of ₹57,509 cr in assembly

Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of ₹57,509 cr in assembly

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The largest allocation ₹11,042.76 crore has been earmarked for grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

The Maharashtra government tabled supplementary demands of ₹57,509.71 crore in the state legislative assembly on Monday to allocate funds for various schemes and projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state finance and planning minister, presented these demands on the first day of the three-week monsoon session.

Supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over budgetary allocations.

The government has primarily allocated these funds for infrastructure projects such as roads, metro rail, and irrigation schemes, as well as for planning and execution of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The demands include ₹1,600 crore for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Health Scheme, ₹1,500 crore for the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar (Destitute) Grant Scheme, scholarships for students from the backward classes, and overall development of socially and economically weaker sections.  ALSO READ: Maharashtra transporters to go on strike from Jul 1 to protest e-challans

 

The largest allocation ₹11,042.76 crore has been earmarked for grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and it has also made a provision of ₹6,952 crore for public health.

Additionally, ₹3,228.38 crore has been provisioned for refunds related to stamp duty surcharge to metro projects, municipal corporations, municipal councils, and Zilla Parishads.

The government has allocated ₹1,000 cr for the planning and execution of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Of the total supplementary demands, ₹19,183.85 crore was for mandatory expenditures, ₹34,661.34 crore for planned schemes, and ₹3,664.52 crore for centrally-sponsored schemes.

Though the gross demand amounts to ₹57,509.71 crore, the net financial impact on the state exchequer is ₹40,644.69 crore, Pawar said.

The government has made a provision of ₹2,182.69 crore as margin money loans to cooperative sugar factories under assistance from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra Assembly ajit pawar

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

