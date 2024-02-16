Sensex (    %)
                        
Sandeshkhali violence case: PIL filed in SC seeks court-monitored probe

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village.
The plea filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava also seeks compensation for victims of the Sandeshkhali violence and action against officials of the West Bengal Police for alleged dereliction of duty.
The plea also seeks transfer of the probe and subsequent trial outside West Bengal.
Besides it seeks an inquiry by a three-judge committee as done in the Manipur violence case.
Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader.
Several women in the region have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion.
Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who has gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

