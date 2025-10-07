Hospital fires expose deep safety lapses, weak enforcement across India

Amid recurring incidents of hospital fires, hospitals are stepping up safety audits.
Some hospitals are setting higher safety benchmarks. Hardik Ajmera, medical director of Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Our hospital has a next-gen intelligent firefighting and detection system with smoke detectors, sprinklers, hydrants, and fire alarms that are strictly maintained and checked regularly. Staff are trained in firefighting and evacuation procedures through regular mock drills as per NABH standards.”
While such practices exist in leading private facilities, experts say public hospitals — often overstretched and underfunded — continue to struggle with outdated wiring, inadequate maintenance, and lax inspections. The Jaipur fire, they warn, is yet another grim reminder that India’s hospital safety framework remains reactive rather than preventive.
Eight patients, including three women, died after a massive fire broke out late Sunday night in the ICU of the trauma centre at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, reportedly triggered by a short circuit in a storeroom. The tragedy comes amid a spate of hospital fire incidents across the country, exposing persistent safety lapses and poor preparedness.
According to reports, the blaze erupted in the ICU’s storage area, where papers, medical equipment, and blood sample tubes were kept. Smoke quickly spread through the ward, causing panic among patients and staff. Rescue operations were hampered by thick smoke, and several patients had to be pulled out through broken windows and doors by hospital staff and family members.
Also Read
Series of fires reveal systemic neglect
Just a day earlier, Ahmedabad witnessed two hospital fires within 24 hours — one at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital and another at Vrundavan Children’s Hospital — both reportedly caused by electrical faults. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as staff and firefighters acted swiftly.
Similarly, in August, a basement fire at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai forced the evacuation of 21 patients, while a smaller fire at an east Delhi hospital in April this year also drew attention to electrical safety lapses.
These recurring incidents have once again highlighted systemic weaknesses in hospital fire preparedness. A 2024 report found that in 11 major hospital fires over the past five years, which claimed 107 lives, most of the accused — including hospital owners and administrators — remain out on bail or have faced no punitive action.
Experts call for accountability and stronger audits
Experts say the root cause lies in neglect and lack of enforcement. “Hospitals constantly balance patient care, essential services, and facility upkeep. Yet, managing premises safety often slips down the priority list,” said Nilaya Varma, co-founder and group CEO of Primus Partners.
“Reviews across multiple hospitals show recurring gaps — faulty alarms, delays in shutting off oxygen, poor electrical maintenance, and staff untrained for emergencies. These are not isolated incidents but reflect a larger pattern of weak oversight,” Varma said.
He added that most hospitals treat safety audits and mock drills as routine formalities rather than life-saving measures. Varma recommended steps such as independent safety audits, regular emergency drills, quick-response safety teams, and stricter linkage of compliance with licensing and funding.