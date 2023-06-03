Odisha train tragedy: Envoys of several countries offer condolences

Envoys and missions of several countries condoled the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha and expressed solidarity with India.

The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured 803, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

In a tweet, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, "On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore."



"We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief," he said.

Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Japanese envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki said he was deeply saddened by the tragic losses caused by the railway accident in Odisha.

"I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones and extend my sympathy to those affected. I hope that rescue efforts will save those who are missing as soon as possible," he said.

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong also expressed deep shock over the accident and said he was saddened by the train tragedy. "Our thoughts are with the families of the bereaved and injured," he said.

In a tweet, the Chinese Embassy said, "Our deep condolences to the victims and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured in #BalasoreTrainAccident. Wish the injured recover soon."



Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon said, "Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrendous #TrainAccident in Odisha.