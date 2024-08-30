All you need to know about Karnataka's 'anywhere registration' of property

Property registration in Karnataka will become easier from September 2 when the state implements new measures in line with its Budget 2024 announcements, 'Hindustan Times'. People will be allowed to select any sub-registrar office in their district for recording property transactions.

Property buyers and sellers are now required to make registrations at specific jurisdictional sub-registrar offices, causing delays.

What is ‘Anywhere Registration’?

According to the newspaper, 'Anywhere Registration' allows homeowners to do the work at any of the 257 sub-registrar offices in the state. It is a departure from the current practice, where registration is restricted to the office corresponding to the property's location.

Applicability across Karnataka

This new facility has already been rolled out in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, the report mentioned. Sub-registrar offices in Udupi, Brahmavar, Kundapur, Shankaranarayana, Byndoor, and Karkala now have the authority to register documents from anywhere within the Udupi district. Similarly, offices in Mangaluru, Mulki, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia, and Moodbidri can register documents from across the Dakshina Kannada district.

Why the change?

'Hindustan Times' said that the statewide implementation follows successful trials conducted earlier this year in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts on March 14. The system has been in place in Bengaluru since 2011, particularly within the jurisdiction of sub-registrar offices in Gandhinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, and Rajajinagar.

Enhancing transparency

Experts quoted by the newspaper pointed out that the new system not only enhances convenience but also aims to save time, reduce malpractices, and distribute workload more equitably among sub-registrar offices. However, legal experts cautioned that the success of this initiative would depend on the cooperation of officials and the elimination of middlemen.

What are the expected benefits?

The changes are also expected to reduce overcrowding at certain sub-registrar offices. The national-daily reported that about one-fifth of the 257 sub-registrar offices in the state frequently experience heavy rush, while others see much fewer transactions. Property owners, including senior citizens, will save time and costs, with faster transfer processes, the report quoted Prabhakar KS, founder and chief executive officer of Shree Tax Chambers, as saying.