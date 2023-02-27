TS EAMCET 2023 exam dates have been announced, registration opens on Mar 3

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 schedule has been made available by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. On February 28, a detailed notification will be issued.

On March 3, online application submission for TS EAMCET 2023 will begin and April 10 will be the last day to submit applications without a late fee.

Students will be able to edit their applications between April 12 and April 14. The application must be submitted by April 12 with a late fee of Rs 250. The late fee will increase to Rs 500 if the application is submitted by April 20, Rs 2,500 by April 25, and Rs 5,000 by May 2.

The selection test will be conducted by JNTU Hyderabad from May 7 to 11 in two slots - forenoon and evening. The engineering entrance exam will be held between May 7 and May 9 and agriculture and medicine entrance exams between May 10 and 11.

On the TS EAMCET website, tseamcet.nic.in, hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2023 can be downloaded from April 30.





TS EAMCET 2023: Highlights

Every year, TS EAMCET is conducted as a state-level entrance exam for BE, BTech, BPharm, PharmD, BSc, BFSc, and BVSc courses. Candidates' TS EAMCET scores, obtained through an online process, are used to allocate seats. For admission to a variety of UG-level courses in engineering, agriculture, and medicine, the TS EAMCET is administered using a computer-based testing (CBT) system.





TS EAMCET 2023: Application procedure

The TS EAMCET 2023 application form is available only online on the official website. When the TS EAMCET application form 2023 is available, applicants will be able to fill it out. Before applying, candidates should review the eligibility requirements. However, after the application deadline has passed, no candidates are permitted to submit the form without the payment of a late fee. The next steps in the TS EAMCET 2023 application process are the payment of an application fee, registration for the TS EAMCET, completing the application form and uploading supporting documents.

• Check out the official TS EAMCET 2023 website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Pay the application fee via TS (AP) credit card, debit card, net banking, or offline mode by clicking on the payment link.

• After that, complete the application form by entering personal information, contact information, academic credentials, and other details.

• Upload the documents in the specified format, including your signature and scanned images.

• The TS EAMCET application form should then be reviewed and submitted.

• Take a copy of the application form and print it out for later use.

TS EAMCET 2023: Admit card

JNTU Hyderabad will publish the TS EAMCET 2023 admit card on its official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET hall ticket 2023 can be downloaded online by candidates who have submitted an application for the test. Candidates must enter their login credentials, such as the registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number, in order to download the TS EAMCET 2023 admit card.

• Open the TS EAMCET's official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

• Select the "Admit Card" link.

• Enter your birth date, phone number, and registration number.

• Select the "Download Admit Card" link.

• The admit card can be downloaded and printed for future reference.