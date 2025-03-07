Friday, March 07, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DMK vs BJP: Amit Shah urges CM Stalin to start medical education in Tamil

DMK vs BJP: Amit Shah urges CM Stalin to start medical education in Tamil

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has opposed the National Education Policy 2020 and challenged the BJP to make the three-language formula an agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Ranipet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 56th CSIF raising day parade, in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Responding to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s criticism of the Centre over ‘Hindi imposition’ and the delimitation exercise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today urged the DMK leader to introduce engineering and medical education in Tamil within the state. Shah was speaking at the 56th Raising Day Celebration of CISF at RTC Thakkolam in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.
 
Meanwhile, state BJP chief K Annamalai criticised the Tamil Nadu CM for opposing what he calls the “imaginary imposition of Hindi”.
 
Amit Shah countered Stalin’s Hindi imposition claims, mentioning that the Modi government has allowed CISF aspirants to take the exam in regional languages. “Now, the Modi government has made sure the exam can be written in Tamil too,” he said. “I appeal to the Tamil Nadu chief minister to start the engineering and medical education in Tamil in the state for the benefit of students,” Amit Shah said.
 
 
‘LKG student lecturing a PhD holder’
 
Amit Shah and Annamalai’s statements follow Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s comparison of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) to “an LKG student teaching a PhD holder”.  In a detailed post on X, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has already met many of the policy’s goals.

“The biggest irony is that Tamil Nadu, which rejects #NEP has already achieved many of its goals, which the policy aims to reach only by 2030. This is like an LKG student lecturing a PhD holder. Dravidam does not take dictations from Delhi. Instead, it sets the course for the nation to follow,” he wrote. 
 
Stalin challenged the BJP to make a three-language formula as their main election agenda in 2026 Assembly elections of Tamil Nadu. “Now the BJP’s circus-like signature campaign for the three-language formula has become a laughing stock in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them to make this their core agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition.”
 
In his strong opposition to Hindi language, Stalin went forward to say that the Hindi language is suffocating the non-Hindi speakers. 
 
‘Delusional Hindi imposition’
 
Tamil Nadu state BJP chief K Annamalai said that the party’s pro-NEP signature campaign had received strong support from the people of Tamil Nadu. “Thiru MK Stalin, our online signature campaign through puthiyakalvi.in is supported by over two lakh people within 36 hours, and our on-ground signature campaign continues to receive an overwhelming reception across TN. As the TN CM, you seem visibly rattled, and your rants against the signature campaign mean nothing to us,” Annamalai said in a post on X.

Topics : Amit Shah mk stalin DMK MLAs Tamil Nadu government

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

