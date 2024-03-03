Sensex (    %)
                        
Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash: Bachchan, Rajinikant arrive in Jamnagar

Among industry leaders who have taken part in the pre-wedding festivities are Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Ajay Piramal

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: x @ANI

Press Trust of India Jamnagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Film superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Dutt and Senegalese-American singer Akon were among the celebrities who arrived in Jamnagar in Gujarat on Sunday to attend the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Others who arrived at the coastal city included Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, singers Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh as well as DJ Chetas. Dutt, who was seen wearing a pink short kurta and brown cargo pants, arrived on the final day of the three-day festivities which began on March 1 and has so far seen the attendance of the who's who of the country, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Among industry leaders who have taken part in the pre-wedding festivities are Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Ajay Piramal. Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were among several cricketers who are in Jamnagar to attend the event. The first day of the celebration in the coastal city was marked by a performance by music icon Rihanna.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities began on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, and famous for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will get married on July 12.
First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

