Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash: Khan trio dances to 'Naatu Naatu'

Bollywood's three Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.



And what better than grooving to the tune of "Naatu Naatu", the high-spirited Oscar-winning Telugu song from "RRR" that celebrates bonhomie? On early Sunday morning, dressed in all their finery, a bevy of Indian film stars descended on the stage, set up at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city to celebrate the upcoming wedding.



Fans waiting for Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir to collaborate on a film got a tiny glimpse of their combined star power when the trio tried to nail the iconic hook step of "Naatu Naatu" with "RRR" star Ram Charan's help.



When it didn't go as per plan, Salman took charge and performed the towel dance move from his hit song "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din" from "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" with Aamir and Shah Rukh copying his steps.



Soon, Aamir and Shah Rukh followed suit with their tracks "Masti Ki Pathshaala" ("Rang De Basanti"), and "Chaiyya Chaiyya" ("Dil Se") with all three joining in the celebration.



The Khans then danced to "Naacho Naacho", the Hindi version of "Naatu Naatu", and recreated Shah Rukh's signature open arms pose.



On stage, Shah Rukh also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as he introduced the "teen deviyaan" of the Ambani family: Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Purnima Dalal (mother of Nita Ambani), and Devyani Khimji (wife of Merchant's grandfather).



There were also solo performances by Shah Rukh and Salman at the pre-event celebration.



While Shah Rukh grooved to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from his 2023 blockbuster hit "Pathaan", Salman danced to a medley of his songs such as "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Didi Tera Deewana", "Tenu Leke Main Jaawanga", and "Saajanji Ghar Aaye".



Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday also took to the stage on day two of the grand party.



Deepika and Ranveer, who announced their pregnancy days ago, danced to "Galla Goodiyan", the song from the latter's film "Dil Dhadakne Do". In videos circulating on social media, the couple can also be seen performing dandiya in the audience gallery on a Gujarati song.



The celebration also saw Kareena and Saif join Diljit on stage. The Punjabi singer-actor praised his "Udta Punjab" co-star Kareena, saying "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai Kareena (They may have Rihanna and Beyonce, but Kareena is everything to us)".



He then sang his superhit track "Proper Patola" for Kareena, who will reunite with Diljit for her upcoming movie "Crew".

Diljit's comments come a day after pop star Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding bash in what was her first live show in eight years. In 2018, the Ambani family flew in Beyonce to take the stage at daughter Isha's wedding to industrialist Anand Piramal of the Piramal Group.



Another star couple who performed at the event was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo dances their hearts out to their hit song "Kesariya" along with Akash and Shloka Ambani.



Superstar Akshay Kumar also belted out the popular Punjabi number "Gur Naal Ishq Mitha".



At the event, Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana were spotted having the time of their life while dancing to Diljit's "Lover".



The young Bollywood brigade -- Sara, Janhvi, Khushi, and Ananya -- rocked the night with their performance on the song "Bole Chudiyan" from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...". They were joined on stage by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.