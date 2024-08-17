Ancient knowledge can be guiding light towards developed nation: Assocham

India's ancient knowledge and philosophy can be the guiding light towards a developed nation, industry body Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood has said. Speaking at the special launch event of a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday evening, he said the growth and advances that India has witnessed in recent years are an outcome of the leadership the country has, and this book has shown us how much progress we have made towards our goal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are blessed with ancient knowledge and philosophy that can be our guiding light towards a developed nation," he noted.

Authored by former Rhodes Professor at Cornell University, US, and currently a member-HR at the Capacity Building Commission, R Balasubramaniam, the book titled 'Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi', captures the civilisational wisdom of Bharat.

It also explores how Modi's remarkable vision to expedite progress, as well as indigenous knowledge and ancient wisdom, has shaped global leadership in the modern day.

The book was launched by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran at a ceremony here which was also attended by eminent personalities such as Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange, Swati Piramal, Vice Chairman, Piramal Group, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman at Capacity Building Commission, and spiritual leader Gaurang Das Prabhu, among others.

Terming the book as "wonderful and very unique," for many reasons, Chandrasekaran had said that the book on PM Modi celebrates the Indian wisdom on leadership.

"When there is so much on Indian philosophy and wisdom, I don't think we go to any of them. Many times they talk about other philosophies, nothing wrong with that. But at the same time, there is so much here that we need to learn and appreciate," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly one of the most respected, celebrated leaders globally of our times, he said.

The book offers an inspiring look at the Prime Minister's leadership journey, embodying the spirit of Viksit Bharat and Amrit Kaal, said Chauhan.

"The book contrasts Western trait-oriented leadership with Indian practice-focused leadership, showcasing his relentless work ethic, communicative approach, and quest for self-discovery in service to others, while providing a roadmap for aspiring public servants," he said.

Balasubramaniam said his latest book is the result of the hard work of several people.

"I would like to thank all of them, my excellent set of researchers and everyone who has helped me turn the manuscript into a book", he said.

"One of the best advice I have received as an activist is to bend the government, but never break it. Because then you have a vacuum which nobody can fill," he said, adding that "... we need a stable, structured system to solve the complex problems, the wicked problems of the world. Today the world is a mess. And it's a mess created by all of us. And therefore the answers have to come from us.