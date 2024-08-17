Health ministry assures safety measures for doctors amid security concerns

Nursing staff of Nair Hospital stage a protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday appealed to the doctors to end their strike while assuring to form a committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

Doctors have launched a nation-wide strike on a call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement from the Union health ministry came after representatives from the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and the Resident Doctors' Associations of Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Delhi met with officials from the department in the national capital on Saturday.

In response, the health ministry has acknowledged these concerns and assured the representatives that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard healthcare professionals, the press release said.





Committee to be formed for suggesting safety measures

To address the concerns raised, the union health ministry assured to form a committee that will explore all possible measures to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals, according to a press release. The associations were told that the Centre was fully aware of the situation and was attentive to their demands. It was noted that 26 states have already enacted laws to protect healthcare workers within their jurisdictions.

“Representatives of all stakeholders including the state governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee. The ministry requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of dengue and malaria," the press release said.

24-hour nation-wide strike

The strike has led to the suspension of most non-emergency medical services for 24 hours, starting at 6 am on Saturday. On Friday, the IMA outlined five key demands, including a comprehensive overhaul of the working and living conditions for resident doctors, as well as the implementation of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare professionals.







