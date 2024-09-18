Andhra cabinet okays new liquor policy, expects Rs 2,000 cr yearly revenue

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a new liquor policy for the state, allowing retail sale by private players, availability of cheaper select brands, and expecting to generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore a year.

The policy reverses the liquor approach pursued by the previous YSR Congress Party-led state government. A white paper that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released earlier claimed that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government’s liquor policy caused a revenue loss of Rs 18,860.51 crore to the state from 2019 to 2024.

The previous policy, the white paper alleged, led to the non-availability of popular Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brands, which in turn caused an increase in sales of poor-quality brands and spurious substances. The Reddy-led YSRCP had promised prohibition in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, a promise made during the Assembly elections to women in rural areas. However, it later imposed restrictions on the liquor trade instead of complete prohibition.