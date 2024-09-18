Business Standard
Home / India News / Andhra cabinet okays new liquor policy, expects Rs 2,000 cr yearly revenue

Andhra cabinet okays new liquor policy, expects Rs 2,000 cr yearly revenue

The previous policy, the white paper alleged, led to the non-availability of popular IMFL brands, which in turn caused an increase in sales of poor-quality brands and spurious substances

liquor beer

Representative Picture

BS Reporter Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a new liquor policy for the state, allowing retail sale by private players, availability of cheaper select brands, and expecting to generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore a year.

The policy reverses the liquor approach pursued by the previous YSR Congress Party-led state government. A white paper that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released earlier claimed that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government’s liquor policy caused a revenue loss of Rs 18,860.51 crore to the state from 2019 to 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous policy, the white paper alleged, led to the non-availability of popular Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brands, which in turn caused an increase in sales of poor-quality brands and spurious substances. The Reddy-led YSRCP had promised prohibition in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, a promise made during the Assembly elections to women in rural areas. However, it later imposed restrictions on the liquor trade instead of complete prohibition.
 

The new excise policy will be rolled out in the first week of October for a two-year period. It will also allow for the setting up of premium liquor stores and alignment of liquor prices with Telangana and Karnataka. In a series of white papers released after he took over as the Andhra CM in June, Naidu has complained that the state was under massive debt because of the previous government’s policies. He also sought funds from the Centre. Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Also Read

China heliport

China builds new heliport near LAC, raising security concerns for India

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

Successive govts did not celebrate 'Liberation Day', alleges Kishan Reddy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Agri minister Chouhan submits report on floods in AP, Telangana to HM Shah

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

Central govt team arrives in Andhra Pradesh to assess flood damage

Flood, Andhra Flood, Andhra Rescue

Indian Army HADR team to continue flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Liquor prices in Andhra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon