Business Standard
Home / India News / Andhra govt suspends IPS officer who once oversaw CM Naidu's arrest

Andhra govt suspends IPS officer who once oversaw CM Naidu's arrest

Investigation by Vigilance and Enforcement wing reveals misuse of government funds amounting to Rs 1 crore during Sanjay's tenure as Director General of Disaster Response and Fire Services

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended N Sanjay, a senior IPS officer and former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) with the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to The Indian Express report. 
 
This decision follows an investigation conducted by the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing, which reportedly uncovered evidence of financial misappropriation amounting to Rs 1 crore during Sanjay's tenure as Director General of the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

Sanjay's investigation and arrest of CM

The inquiry also revealed that Sanjay had directed an operation on September 23 of the previous year, leading to the arrest of Naidu in the early hours at Nandyal. This operation, overseen by Sanjay in his role as CID chief, was widely reported and significant in political and public circles.
 
 

Fund misappropriation

The V&E wing's findings revealed that Sanjay had issued tenders for the creation of a web portal and the procurement of hardware while heading the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, the report said. He was accused of colluding with Vijayawada-based Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited to facilitate payments to the firm, even though the company had completed only 14 per cent of the contracted work. This alleged misconduct was marked as an improper use of state resources.

Rs 1 crore financial mismanagement

The investigation further pointed to additional financial mismanagement involving payments totalling Rs 59. 52 lakh and Rs 59.51 lakh to a workshop promoting awareness among Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). This totalled over Rs 1 crore of fund mismanagement. This workshop was purportedly organised by Kritvyap Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company that, according to the inquiry, did not exist in Hyderabad. Instead, the listed address for Kritvyap Technologies was found to be the office location for Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited, hinting at a fraudulent financial arrangement.
 
Following a thorough review of the investigation reports, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an official two-page suspension order, stating that, after careful examination, it was evident that Sanjay had misused government funds. 

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh govt may rethink Adani's solar deal amid bribery allegations

PremiumChandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

To pull or not to pull the plug: Adani bribery row puts TDP in a bind

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Will develop state by creating wealth, benefiting poor: Andhra CM Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

SC defers bail plea against Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra govt to ease permission issuance for construction of buildings

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon